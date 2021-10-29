Rinnai develops digital platform to target international market

Tokyo [Japan], October 29 (ANI): Rinnai, a Japanese manufacturer of thermal energy equipment, has a long history for its support to improve the daily lives of Japanese people.

The company is expanding globally and coming up with high-quality products.

While achieving the goals of Sustainable Development Goals and a huge Internet society, Rinnai has announced guidelines for "DX" Digital Transformation.

"This year, a five-year medium-term management plan has started and the company-wide KGI 'Key Goal Indicator' has set a large target figure. This is a target of 450 billion Yen in total domestic and foreign sales for fiscal 2025. We have a clear goal to achieve. In response, each department has taken measures to realize it. For example, the Development Headquarters has started to work shortening the development period of new products 30 per cent faster than the current situation. Sales have set a target of 200 billion Yen out of 450 billion Yen for domestic sales, so we are making various efforts to achieve this 200 billion Yen," said Hiroki Yamamoto, from Rinnai.



"From this point of view, we are now working on these initiatives, each of which will carry out an innovative digital transformation. 250 billion Yen for overseas, in it the United States and China are most prosperous. We are now thinking to introduce better products into the market faster. The most important system is development and manufacturing. The development headquarter believes that how quickly we can move around here will eventually work for overseas sales. In any case, we are working to shorten the time," Yamamoto added.

One of the best efforts for digital transformation is the application "Rinnai Biz" that connects with customers.

Although there is lack of physical interaction in the Internet world and the digital space, the advantages of digital technology are great.

"All catalogues of Rinnai products to the world are published as digital catalogues on "Rinnai Biz". For example, a new product bath has bubbles and you can check it. It's easier to understand how many bubbles come out in the video than conversation. In this way, we publish it so that customers can choose and use it whenever they want," said Masayuki Kaga, Rinnai.

'Rinnai Biz' helps customers lead a convenient life. DX's Rinnai initiative offers quality service and enables citizens to enjoy high quality products. (ANI)

