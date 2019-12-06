Rinnai provides gas appliances, system kitchens to condominiums in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Dec 6 (ANI): The number of rich people in Malaysia is increasing with rapid economic development in the country. Huge high-rise condominiums are being constructed in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

In a residential room, a system kitchen of Japanese style has been installed for people who want to live luxuriously. Most of the condominiums are installed with system kitchens produced by Rinnai which is a Japanese company known for the manufacturing of kitchen utensils.

Leek Yuk Chong of Beneton Properties said, "We have been given Rinnai burner and exhaust. This is the specific system with all the safety features built, so you don't have to worry about the cooking and things like that."

Rinnai is a premium household brand trusted for its safety and durable quality with the company specialising in both gas and electric built-in kitchen appliances such as hob, hood, oven, microwave oven and water heaters.

"We have a lot of customers satisfied after using our products. Being from Japan, our technology has grown over the years. Until today, we have been able to come up with many innovative products. We have also developed a lot of electric products to complement what we are good at. Over the years, as I said, we are specialising in gas cooking products we have developed from tabletop stoves to innovative hobs such as our established well known inner built-in banner from Japan," said KM Chan, Rinnai Malaysia.

"We have penetrated not only in the residential market but we are also well-received our project supply. A lot of property developments are using our products as well," Chan added.

Rinnai system kitchen has the latest technology having convenient and safe usability as per Japanese lifestyle. Kitchen utensils used in the condominiums are the symbol of economic status that will be recognised by the Malaysian people and can further contribute to rich lifestyles in the world. (ANI)

