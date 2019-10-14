Rising China posses challenge to India, Indo Pacific region: US envoy

New Delhi [India], Oct14 (ANI): The rise of China as a global power poses a challenge to India and the Indo-Pacific region, said US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster on Monday.

"One of the most important challenges in international affairs is the rise of China as a global power. A rising China under any scenario presents challenges to India and the Indo-Pacific region," Kenneth Juster said during his address at the India Energy Forum Ceraweek Summit.

Juster's remarks come days after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India for a second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Juster propounded for an open and inclusive region on a rules-based order.

China has been making an effort to expand its military presence in the region. The region comprising of the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the sea.

Juster highlighted the vision that the US has for the region and said, "As the leaders of the United States and India and like-minded countries such as Japan...have articulated a vision and a set of principles for a free and open Indo-Pacific."

"These principles include the following. We want an open and inclusive region with a rules-based order which respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity for all countries. We want to guarantee freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight and freedom of commerce," the diplomat said.

"We want free and fair trade and a free flow of goods, services, capital and data. We want territorial and maritime disputes to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law. And we want a region where there is private sector-led growth, transparent commercial practises and secure supplies of energy," Juster added. (ANI)