Road in Bangla city to be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): The road passing by Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport, the second-largest international airport in Bangladesh, will be renamed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasiruddin on Sunday announced that the airport road will be named after the Prime Minister, according to reports by Dhaka Tribune.

The decision was unanimously adopted at the 51st general meeting of the 5th elected parishad of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) held at Theatre Institute Hall in the city earlier in the day.

In his brief speech, Nasiruddin added that the present government under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Hasina allocated about (Bangladeshi Taka) Tk1 lakh crore for different development projects of the port city, including construction of the Karnaphuli tunnel and the project for mitigation of water logging.

He further said that the airport road from cement crossing to airport point will be turned into four lanes. (ANI)

