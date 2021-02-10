Road to fight climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for investing in youth in order to achieve sustainable development adding that the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice.

Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, Prime Minister Modi said that Climate justice is also about thinking of the bigger and long-term picture.

"Global platforms like this are important for our present and our future. Two things will define how the progress journey of humanity will unfold in times to come. The first is the health of our people and the second is health of our planet. Both are inter-linked," PM said.

The prime minister further said that the scale of the challenge is "widely known" and reiterated the call for 'thinking out of the box'.

"Invest in our youngsters and work towards sustainable development. The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice. At the root of climate justice is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking of the bigger and long-term picture," he added.

While pointing out the "sad reality" on the poor due to changes in the environment and natural disasters, PM Modi said that climate justice also means giving developing countries enough space to grow.

"The sad reality is, changes in the environment and natural disasters impact the poor the most. Climate justice is inspired by a vision of trusteeship where growth comes with greater compassion to the poorest," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "Climate justice also means giving developing countries enough space to grow. When each and every one of us understands our individual and collective duties, climate justice will be achieved."

The prime minister stated that India's intent to combat climate change is "supported by concrete action" which is powered by 'spirited' public efforts adding that the country is on track to complete its targets and commitments of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'.

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12 and will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. (ANI)