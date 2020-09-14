Roadside bomb kills 5 Afghan soldiers in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Five Afghan soldiers were killed as a roadside bomb struck a military vehicle in Abkamari district of the western Badghis province on Sunday, a member of the Provincial Council Mohammad Nasir Nazari said on Monday.

A mine planted by terrorists on a road in Dehistan area of the restive Abkamari district struck a military vehicle on Sunday afternoon, killing five soldiers aboard, the official said.



Deputy Governor for Badghis province, Faiz Mohammad Mirzazada, also confirmed the incident without providing details.

Since the start of intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha on Saturday to end the war in their country, 31 fighters including terrorists and security personnel have been killed in the troubled Badghis province, according to local officials.

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Badghis province with Qala-e-Naw as its capital have yet to make comments. (ANI/Xinhua)

