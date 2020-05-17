Roadside explosion in Afghanistan's Khost injures 6

Khost [Afghanistan], May 17 (ANI): A roadside bomb targeting health care workers exploded injuring six people, the Afghan Army said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, six civilians were injured in this roadside explosion, including the assistant to the Khost Public Health commissioner and three doctors," the Afghan National Army's 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement.

The explosion took place at an undisclosed time on Saturday and all the injured were taken to Khost Civil Hospital for emergency treatment, the statement read.

The blast comes at a time when the Taliban has increased attacks on civilians and authorities in the country. (ANI)

