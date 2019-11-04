Representative image
Representative image

Roadside mine blast in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan kills eight

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:43 IST

Baghlan [Afghanistan], Nov 4 (ANI): A roadside mine blast in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province on Monday killed at least eight people, including four children.
According to police, "Four children, two women and two men were killed and six other civilians - including children - were wounded," as quoted by Tolo News.
Soon after the blast, the victims were taken to a local hospital.
The blast occurred at the Dand-e-Shahabuddin - the capital area of Baghlan province, officials at the provincial police headquarters confirmed.
No group has soo far claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

