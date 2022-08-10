Robin Hood Army marks India's 75 yrs of Independence by serving 75 lakh meals across country

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): As India marks 75 years of independence, Robin Hood Army (RHA), a zero-funds volunteer organization, is celebrating the occasion by serving 75 lakh meals across India and transforming 75 lives in each city.

In 2014, Neel Ghose, RHA founder and a handful of friends spent one evening distributing excess food they had collected from local restaurants to the less fortunate people living under the Hauz Khas flyover in South Delhi.

Four years later, this initiative had developed into The Robin Hood Army, an organization entirely based on volunteer work that used food redistribution as a medium to bring out the best in humanity.

By the end of 2019, the Robin Hood Army was present in twelve countries, was serving over 500,000 meals per month, and had helped more than 750 children enrol in public schools.

All of it without raising a single rupee, in line with their "golden rule" of being a zero-funds organization. The organization is tackling all challenges and opportunities associated with the fast growth and international expansion of a start-up that operates with no monetary assets.



The organization works to get surplus food from restaurants and communities to serve the less fortunate. RHA "Robins" are largely students and young working professionals who volunteer for the organization in their free time.

Robins serve the lesser fortunate sections of society including homeless families, orphanages, patients from public hospitals and old age homes. Modelled on the Re-Food program in Portugal, the Robin Hood Army started on the streets of Delhi, India in August 2014.

At last count, the organization says that it has served 99.5 million people across 360 cities in 13 countries. However, reflecting its humble side the organization says that it is still 1% that has been done.

The organization has just one rule - zero funds. The Robin Hood Army has no revenue, employees, nor office space - if someone wants to help, all that is needed is time.

So How does the organization grow?

It says that they are in the business of spreading smiles. "We share our experiences on social media. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are our tools to grow. Along the way, our extremely passionate Robins and kind members of the press community have helped drive our mission to the world."

They need just 3 hours of your week on a regular basis. The organiztion does not provide any certificates for volunteering. "We want our team to serve less fortunate people, not build their own polished resumes. Citizens First - Mission Next - Robins Last," the RHA website says. (ANI)

