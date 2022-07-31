Rocket hits empty house in Afghanistan, no causalities reported

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): A rocket hit a vacant house in the Sherpur area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, no causalities were reported, the Ministry of Interior said.

The acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior in the Taliban-led government confirmed the occurrence of an explosion in Kabul city, Tolo News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said, "But the ministry does not give details about the nature and location of this explosion. On the other hand, some residents of the capital say that they heard the sound of several explosions in various parts of Kabul."

Earlier in the day, Tolo News reported that an explosion was heard in the Dehmazang area of Kabul city. And at that time the security officials have not said anything about this.

Meanwhile, in this week, another explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured.



Following the explosion, a video is going viral on social media where the people are seen in panic and seeking to take shelter at a safe location.

The attacks in Afghanistan had increased since the Taliban took control over the country. Even, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), earlier this month, released a report outlining the human rights situation in Afghanistan over the 10 months since the Taliban takeover.

The report summarises UNAMA's findings with regards to the protection of civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, fundamental freedoms and the situation in places of detention. The report also contains recommendations to both the de facto authorities and the international community.

Despite an overall, significant reduction in armed violence, between mid-August 2021 and mid-June 2022, UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties.

According to the UN report, the majority of civilian casualties were attributed to targeted attacks by the armed group self-identified as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province against ethnic and religious minority communities in places where they go to school, worship and go about their daily lives. (ANI)

