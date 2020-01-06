Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 06 (ANI): Several rockets fell near the United States embassy in Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone on Sunday, days after the US killed Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in the area hosting both diplomats and troops, reported Al Arabiya, citing reports.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Rockets fell near US embassy in Baghdad
ANI | Updated: Jan 06, 2020 01:30 IST
