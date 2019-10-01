Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File photo)
Rohingya, Teesta top agenda during Sheikh Hasina's visit to India

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:55 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 1 (ANI): India and Bangladesh are expected to review the Rohingya and Teesta issues, apart from inking agreements in various sectors during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India.
"Prime Minister Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi may definitely discuss different issues, including the Teesta as well as Rohingyas," Dhaka Tribune quoted Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali as saying.
The Bangladesh Prime Minister is scheduled to visit India from October 3 to 6 to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum which will be held in New Delhi on October 3 and 4. The theme for this year's summit is 'Innovating for India; Strengthening South Asia, Impacting the World'.
On the sidelines of the India Economic Forum meet, the two countries are likely to sign a number of MoUs in different areas, including connectivity, culture, technical cooperation and trade and investment, Muazzem added.
"It is so far confirmed that seven to eight MoUs are to be signed, mostly on the question of connectivity, cultural and technical cooperation, and trade and investment after the bilateral meeting of the two prime ministers on October 5," Muazzem said.
However, he also stated that the number of MoUs could be as high as 10, since the pre-summit discussions were still underway.
When asked for comments about India's National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, the envoy said that Prime Minister Modi, on the sideline of recent UN General Assembly, assured Hasina that "Bangladesh does not need to be worried about the NRC".
"It is their (India's) issue, let them handle it, so far, we don't need to be worried regarding the NRC issue," Muazzem added.
The High Commissioner further said that Hasina will likely take advantage of the India Economic Forum to highlight the country's progress in recent times, particularly Bangladesh's graduation from a least developed country (LDC) to a middle-income one.
He said that the Prime Minister would also seek more investments from major Indian investors.
Apart from addressing the Indian Economic Forum, she will exchange views with three Indian Chamber of Commerce leaders during a joint meeting on Friday.
The bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers will be held at the historic Hyderabad House from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday.
Later, Hasina will join a lunch which will be hosted by Modi in her honour.
In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will call on President Ram Nath Kovind. She is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the same day.
Hasina is also likely to meet Congress Party Chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday.
She will also join a reception and a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh High Commission here on October 3 in her honour. Other foreign envoys and dignitaries will also join the reception and dinner.
Eminent film director Shyam Benegal will also meet the Bangladesh Prime minister on Sunday wherein he will likely discuss different aspects of making the proposed feature film on the life and works of Bangabandhu or Sheikh Mujibbur Rahman.
The film will be released before the end of "Mujib Year 2020-2021".
After concluding the visit, Sheikh Hasina will leave New Delhi for Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. (ANI)

