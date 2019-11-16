Rome: Sudarsan Pattnaik wins Italian Golden Sand Art Award

Rome [Italy], Nov 16 (ANI): Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik received the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019 at a ceremony here on Friday.

Pattnaik represented India at the International Scorrano Sand Nativity event held in Lecce, Italy, earlier this week. He created a 10-foot high sand sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi.

Vito Maraschio, the President of Promuovi International Scorrano Sand Nativity, gave the award to Patnaik. Neeharika Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy was also present at the award ceremony.

"I have received the award on Friday from Vito Maraschio, the President of Promuovi International Scorrano Sand Nativity at a ceremony in Rome. Neeharika Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy, was also present at the award ceremony," Patnaik wrote on Twitter on Saturday.



Pattnaik was awarded the Padma Shri by the union government in 2014.

In 2017, the Odisha-based sand artist won the jury prize gold medal at the Xth World Sand Sculptures Championship in Moscow, Russia. (ANI)

