Rosatom rejects reports that Russia operating Zaporozhskaya and Chernobyl nuclear plants

Moscow [Russia], March 16 (ANI): Russia's State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom on Wednesday clarified that the management and operation of Zaporozhskaya and Chernobyl nuclear power plants are being carried out by the Ukrainian operating personnel.

"The priority is to provide technical support to the power plants to ensure safe and sustainable operation of the units. To that end, a group of Russian experts are providing consultative assistance," the cooperation said in a statement.

The statement added that Russian specialists are currently consulting on the restoration of the power supply of the Chernobyl NPP and the physical protection system of the Zaporozhskaya NPP.

The statement by Rosatom comes after Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said that Russians have asked the staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to follow the orders of the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.



"The interaction between Russian and Ukrainian specialists is taking place on a regular basis. While implementing measures aimed at ensuring the safe and secure operation of Ukrainian NPPs the Russian side maintains close contact with the IAEA."

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's media outlet reported that Russia brought 11 engineers to Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant.

On February 24, Russia began a "special military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves, Sputnik news agency reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its offensive is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

