RSS has pro-independence stance towards Tibet, says President of Tibetan govt-in-exile

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): President of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Sunday said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has specified that the Sangh has a pro-independence stance towards Tibet.

Sikyong/President of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Tsering said, "Mohan Bhagwat ji specified that the position of the Sangh is pro-independence for Tibet and that they continue to do that. However, the government does have its own way of doing things so from the Sangh side they support the independence of Tibet."

"Tibet has always been independent and that is the only leverage that we have for the middle way approach so it is important that when we have big organizations like Sangh who support us," he said.



Bhagwat attended a seminar in Kangra today where about 60 intellectuals were invited including CTA President and Speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.

"We were invited for this meeting and it is our duty to thank the leaders from whatever party they come from or from the ordinary people. It's our duty to thank the government and people of India for the support that they have given us for the last 50-60 years," added Tsering.

Bhagwat will be meeting the Tibetan leader Dalai Lama tomorrow.

"Tomorrow morning RSS chief will be meeting with his Holiness and my cabinet and Speaker and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering will also meet with him tomorrow after the audience," added Tsering. (ANI)

