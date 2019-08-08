Ruckus in Pak Parliament after senator calls minister 'dog'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Parliament on Wednesday witnessed unruly scenes after PML-N senator Mushahidullah Khan called federal minister Fawad Chaudhry a "dog".

Khan made the remarks during the joint session of the Parliament which was convened in the wake of India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and convert the state into a Union Territory. The senator was criticising the PTI government over the recent developments in Kashmir.

As Khan was speaking in the House, Chaudhry interrupted him by making some comments and the senator, in turn, called the minister a "dabbu" (timid), Express Tribune reported.

A war-of-words erupted between Khan and Chaudhry with both trading barbs while Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who was presiding over the proceedings, had to intervene and repeatedly asked the federal minister to calm down and take his place.

"You shameless person. I had tied you up at home and you came here dog!" Khan told Chaudhry amid the ruckus.

As soon as the senator made the derogatory remark, an infuriated Chaudhry tried to pounce on him, but other lawmakers held him back.

"Can someone switch him off... he'll take some time in learning how to respect others," Khan said in a jibe at the minister.

Amid the pandemonium, Sanjrani ordered the expunction of the unparliamentary language used by Khan and Chaudhry. (ANI)

