Ruckus in Pakistan Senate: Opposition walks out as single minister responds to all questions

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Opposition members in Pakistan walked out of the Senate session as ministers who were supposed to be present during the Question Hour did not arrive and a solitary minister was replying to all the questions.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Sherry Rehman said that such a thing did not happen in any government that a minister stands and answer all questions," reported ARY News.

Senator Rehman chided the government saying, "If the government has to continue this practice, then the opposition will not sit with them and will hold its session outside,"



"The government now running the session without the opposition, which has no legal mandate," she added.

Another opposition Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami party said, "The Parliament has been made dysfunctional and unelected people are taking decisions", reported the news channel.

He further said, "this practice will not be further tolerated".

In absence of the opposition, only eight senators from the treasury were present in the session.

They continued the session and blasted the opposition with their fiery speeches. Meanwhile the opposition senators staged a walkout and went to the lobby, reported ARY News.(ANI)

