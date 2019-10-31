Rugby World Cup triggers local economy in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): Japan is hosting Rugby World Cup for the first time. Games are held in various stadiums from the northern to southern areas of Japan. At the station and town close to the stadium, volunteer staff supports visitors to take commemorative photos and guide them to the stadium.

'Higashiosaka city' is known as a rugby town, it has a mascot character called 'Try-kun'.

'Hanazono' rugby stadium is known as the Rugby Holy Land in Japan because high- school rugby tournament which has a long history is held here every year.

Despite a weekday, but the place is crowded with many visitors from Japan and abroad.

"It is very good. Every time people come up for the Rugby World Cup, I saw pictures. So it's very good, very good," said a visitor. One of the features of the Rugby World Cup is the purpose of revitalising hosting venues and using as many as possible various locations in Japan.

The pre-game training site is offered to each team using the stadium in a city.

A Fiji bar-restaurant in Osaka, where after the game many spectators gather here. Both Japanese and foreign visitors talk about rugby to deepen their exchange.

"Japanese people are really nice, really friendly, and a great atmosphere. Many of the stadiums are packed, full. Tickets sold out. And I think foreigners, Japanese, all are enjoying together. And great atmosphere for rugby," said Yogi Nand of Fiji Bar (ANI)

