Ruling PTI's internal turmoil causes discomfort to Imran Khan government

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): The internal turmoil in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers is apparent with each passing day causing discomfort to the Imran Khan government at a time when opposition is trying to build up pressure on the government.

Earlier this week, two leaders of the PTI became defiant against their own federal government's policies and performance with one of them holding his own party responsible for 'present chaos' in the country. Before this, a PTI ticket holder from Sargodha in Punjab joined Pakistan People's Party (PPP) following his meeting with the party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to News International.

At the same time, Islamabad is rife with rumours that over two dozen lawmakers of PTI are either in contact with opposition's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) before formally joining either of these two parties, according to News International.



On last Thursday, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak who is also the central leader of PTI and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the parliamentary party meeting of ruling party had entered into hard argument with Prime Minister Imran Khan over shortage of natural gas and ban on new connections of the utility in north western province.

A day after, PTI Member of National Assembly from Peshawar Noor Alam Khan also became critical of his own government and while speaking on the floor of National Assembly, accused the cabinet members including PM himself for 'present chaos' in the country and proposed to place their names on the no-fly list to get the country out of this situation.

However, it is crystal clear that PTI lawmakers will keep on trying to put more pressure on their own government to get maximum development funds and new connections of gas and other utilities to woo their voters before next polls.

It is a fact that electables do not stay long in any party and they keep on looking for other options to grab any opportunity. They always join the new party that has more bright chances to come into power. Many of the politicians and lawmakers belonging to PTI are also weighing their options for 2023 election, according to News International. (ANI)

