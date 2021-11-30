Rusia: 'The Afghan money must be unblocked from western banks, primarily US'

Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI): Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has called for unblocking and unfreezing of assets of Afghans in western banks, to curb the humanitarian crisis.



"It is necessary to help the Afghan people, at least the money must be unblocked, the Afghan money, which is in accounts with Western banks, primarily in the United States, must be unblocked and people must be allowed to solve at least elementary things," Sputnik quoted Putin as saying at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" on Tuesday.

Putin in a statement stated that the money of Afghan people must be released that is stored in banks in the western countries, especially in the US.

The step would help the Afghan people in the time of humanitarian crisis. (ANI)

