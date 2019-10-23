Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia accuses US of abandoning Kurdish forces in Syria

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:59 IST

Moscow [Russia], Oct 23 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday accused the United States of abandoning Kurdish forces and leaving them to face the Turkey military offensive in northern Syria.

"The US has been the closest ally to the Kurds. And yet they abandoned them, essentially betraying them and now they prefer to keep the Kurds at the border and virtually force them to fight the Turks", said Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, as quoted by the Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Putin agreed to jointly push back Kurdish fighters from a 'safe zone' along the Turkey-Syria border, after marathon talks in Sochi.

The talks came hours before a five-day ceasefire between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria was set to expire. The meeting centered on the security situation in northern Syria following the launch of Turkey's cross-border operation aimed at driving the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the border areas.

Meanwhile, US Senator Mitch McConnell and other top Republican lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) introduced a resolution opposing US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Ankara, warning that his decision has benefited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Islamic State, Russia, and Iran.

On Sunday, Kurdish fighters belonging to the YPG fully withdrew from the besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in the first pullback under a ceasefire deal with Turkey brokered by Washington.

Turkey launched its military operation on October 9 after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops from northern Syria. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:25 IST

Multilateralism is undoubtedly under strain, says External...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 23 (ANI): It is important for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to work together and take the lead in building multilateral governance to meet geopolitical challenges, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his address at the NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Wednesday

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:10 IST

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 23 (ANI): Ahead of the 18th Ministerial Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:50 IST

Hong Kong legislature officially withdraws extradition bill...

Hong Kong, Oct 23 (ANI): Hong Kong legislature on Wednesday officially withdrew the controversial extradition bill, which sparked months of protest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:01 IST

China invites Taliban representatives for intra-Afghan...

Doha [Qatar], Oct 23 (ANI): China on Tuesday invited International Energy Agency (IEA) delegation led by Taliban leader M. Baradar Akhund to take part in the upcoming intra-Afghan conference to be held in Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:55 IST

India issues advisory, asks its nationals to exercise 'utmost...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): India has issued an advisory to its citizens visiting Turkey, asking them to "exercise utmost caution" while visiting the Middle East country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:35 IST

Pak singer poses with suicide vest to threaten Modi, Twitter...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada was massively trolled by Twitter users for posting a picture wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest in order to threaten Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 07:52 IST

Baloch women, children hold protest against enforced disappearances

Quetta [Balochistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Relatives of missing Baloch people on Tuesday held a protest rally in Quetta city to demand the immediate release of their family members who have been illegally abducted by security forces.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:18 IST

Protests mar Lebanon for 6th consecutive day

Beirut [Lebanon], Oct 23 (ANI): Thousands of protesters gathered for the sixth consecutive day in downtown Beirut on Tuesday (local time), despite sweeping economic reform measures announced by prime minister Saad Hariri a day earlier, and called for the government to resign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:17 IST

2 dead after grenade explodes in Ukrainian capital

Kyiv [Ukraine], Oct 23 (ANI): As many as two men were killed and one woman sustained injuries after a grenade exploded in downtown Kyiv on Tuesday night (local time), according to the state media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:29 IST

Turkey, Russia to jointly push back Kurdish fighters along...

Sochi [Russia], Oct 23 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday (local time) agreed to jointly push back Kurdish fighters from a "safe zone" along the Turkey-Syria border, after marathon talks here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:12 IST

US lawmaker introduces resolution opposing US withdrawal from Syria

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): United States Senator Mitch McConnell and other top Republican lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) introduced a resolution in opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, warning that his decision has benefited Syrian President Basha

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:54 IST

Lawmakers vote in favour of Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): British lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) voted in favour of the new Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an attempt to fast-track the process of UK's withdrawal from the EU by October 31.

Read More
iocl