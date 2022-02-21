Russia adds 152,337 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia has registered 152,337 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest since February 2, taking the national tally to 15,522,756, the official monitoring and response centre said Monday.

The country's national death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 735 to 346,235, while recoveries increased by 127,494 to 12,492,732.



Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,997 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,669,186.

The number of active cases in Russia rose to 2,683,789, while the COVID-19 mortality rate dropped to 2.23 per cent.

Omicron variant infections have been detected in all of Russia's 85 regions. (ANI/Xinhua)

