Russia an important partner in our economic progress: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that India considers Russia as an important partner in its economic progress.

"We consider Russia as an important partner in our economic progress. Our bilateral relationship has matured into a special and privileged strategic partnership. Lot has changed on the global scene but our friendship remains steadfast," he said while addressing "Days of Moscow" event in New Delhi.

The minister said he was happy to join the "Days of Moscow" programme saying the event is showcasing the rich traditions of Moscow to the Indian audience.

"I deeply admire your rich cultural heritage and diversity. Our two countries have celebrated the 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2017," he said adding that this initiative from the Russian Embassy is truly commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi and Moscow are true and old friends and this friendship has stood the test of time over several decades.

"Taking it forward, the governments of Delhi and Moscow had signed a twin city agreement in October 2018 for mutual cooperation. Now taking another significant step forward, we are celebrating "Days of Moscow" in Delhi these days. The response of Delhiites towards "Days of Moscow" is absolutely heartwarming and overwhelming," he said.

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev said, "I am confident that Moscow, one of the most developed regions of Russia, should join efforts to enhance infrastructure, health care, e-governance and tourism with such a dynamic and promising partner as Delhi."

"With a full-fledged implementation of twin city agreement signed last year by Moscow and Delhi...and Delhi city governments will become a great contribution for the benefit of our countries commemorating the 10th anniversary of special and privileged strategic partnership next year blessed with the personal friendship of President Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. (ANI)