Russia-appointed official in Ukraine's Kherson dies in road accident

Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI): The Russian-appointed official in occupied Ukrainian territory Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, was killed in a road accident, TASS Media Agency reported.

Kherson Region's acting governor, Vladimir Saldo has also confirmed the news on his Telegram channel and said, "It's very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today. He died on the territory of the Kherson Region while riding in a car. There was a road accident."

He further said, "He has repeatedly visited the frontline and inspected areas in the rear. It will be very hard to tell his near and dear ones about the tragedy. He is the father of five children. A sixth is to be born soon. Of course, we will take care of all of them. Deplorably, Kirill is no more," according to TASS.

After the liberation of the Kherson Region, Stremousov became one of its senior officials. On September 28, he received a Russian passport.

Minister of Health of the Kherson Region Vadim Ilmiev said that Stremousov was killed in an accident on the highway between Kherson and Armyansk in Crimea, according to CNN citing Russian state media company Vesti (VGTRK) said that,.

Valeria Petrusevich, head of the nonprofit organization Good Peace-Crimean Volunteers, also wrote on her Telegram channel that "Kirill Stremousov, deputy governor of the Kherson region, died. The information is accurate, I know personally. It was an accident. Details later."



This comes after several media reports that Russian forces have destroyed the bridges across the occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson region west of the Dnipro River, CNN reported.

Serhii Khlan, a member of the Ukrainian Kherson Regional Council, said that Russian forces appear to be staging a tactical retreat from some frontline villages to "slow down the onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." CNN cannot independently confirm his claims.

"The occupiers blew up not only Dariivskyi and Tiahynskyi bridges, they also blew up the bridge at the exit from Snihurivka towards Kherson across the canal," Khlan said during a press conference. "They blew up the bridge in Novokairy, blew up the bridge in My love."

"The occupiers are now blowing up absolutely all bridges" in the occupied Kherson region west of the Dnipro River, according to CNN.

Images and reports from Russian propagandists and military analysts on Telegram appear to corroborate those claims.

A popular Russian military analysis channel said on Wednesday that "the destruction of bridges across the Kherson Front began to slow down the advance of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine]."

Khlan said that Russian forces were withdrawing "en masse" from frontline villages along the western bank of the Dnipro River. He said that though it was not yet possible to officially say that Russia had abandoned the settlements, Russian forces were no longer present in Kachkarivka, Mylove, Novokairy, Berezynske, Sukhanove, Chervonyi Yar, Piatykhatky and Sadok, reported CNN. (ANI)

