Russia-Belarus integration to continue in accordance with interests of sides: Kremlin

Moscow [Russia], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The integration of Russia and Belarus will continue in accordance with the interests of the two countries, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.



"Integration will, of course, further improve, continue, in the form that will be the greatest, in the best way in the interests of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesperson also said that there is no discussion of a single currency in Russia and Belarus.

"There is no talk about this yet, yesterday in particular both presidents [Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko] spoke about it, we asked a question about it. So far they [prospects] are not visible," Peskov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

