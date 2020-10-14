Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to fulfill agreements on Karabakh

Moscow [Russia], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has called on his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, in phone talks, to fully implement the recently reached agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.



Late last week, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers agreed, after lengthy talks in Moscow, to a ceasefire in Karabakh and exchange prisoners and bodies.

"During the negotiations, Russian Federation Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu called on his counterparts to fully meet the commitments under the agreements reached in Moscow on October 10," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

