Russia can go to court to protect Nord Stream 2 construction: Medvedev

Moscow [Russia], February 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia can use judicial mechanisms to protect the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, even though the stand of heads of state and business leaders is much more important in this context, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Moscow has no doubt that the pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe will be completed, as foreign partners need this, the deputy chairman of the security council assured, calling on Germany not to bow to Washington's demands.



"If there are some reasons, we can certainly go to court," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets.

"But we should see where such disputes are usually studied. I believe we could potentially go to a US court, but this will take much time and we are not sure that the US court will have an objective stand," the politician explained.

At the same time, "the position of heads of state and business leaders is much more important," and they should all "have their say," Medvedev noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

