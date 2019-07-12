The joint statement also welcomed the recent intra-Afghan talks between the rival factions.
Russia, China, Pak, US call for immediate intra-Afghan negotiations for peace

Jul 12, 2019

Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): Russia, China, Pakistan, and the US have called for the immediate initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations between the rival factions in Afghanistan to produce a "peace framework" in the country that is engulfed in an 18-year long war.
In a joint statement issued by the representatives of aforementioned countries following the third consultation on the Afghan peace process here on Friday, the four sides stressed that the peace framework should guarantee the orderly and responsible transition of the security situation in Afghanistan.
Additionally, the framework should detail an agreement on a future inclusive political arrangement acceptable to all Afghans.
The joint statement also welcomed the recent intra-Afghan talks between the rival factions, held in the cities Moscow and Doha with an aim to ensure lasting peace in the country.
"The four sides agreed to maintain the momentum of consultation, will invite other important stakeholders to join on the basis of the trilateral consensus agreed on April 25, 2019, in Moscow, and this broader group will meet when intra-Afghan negotiations start," the statement read.
At the beginning of the consultations, Russia, China, and the US welcomed Pakistan to the negotiation process and expressed hope that it would play an important role in facilitating peace in Afghanistan. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

