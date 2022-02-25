Russia claims to destroy 118 military facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure

Moscow [Russia], February 25 (ANI): Moscow on Friday claimed to have destroyed 118 military facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure in a counter-offensive operation by the groupings of troops of Donetsk and Lugansk with fire support from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"During the special military operation, the Russian Air Force destroyed 118 military facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure, including 11 military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centres, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 36 radar stations," tweeted Russian Embassy in India.

In the course of a special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 118 military facilities of the military infrastructure of Ukraine. Among them were 11 military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 36 radar stations.



Meanwhile, it shot down 5 combat aircraft, 1 helicopter, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles.

18 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 7 multiple rocket launchers, 41 units of special military vehicles and 5 combat boats were destroyed, read the Russian Defence Ministry release.

"After the stabilization of the situation in the combat area, all surrendered Ukrainian servicemen will be released home," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, units of the Russian Airborne Troops took full control of the territory in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

An agreement was reached with the servicemen of a separate battalion of protection of the nuclear power plant of Ukraine on joint security of the power units and the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, said the release. (ANI)

