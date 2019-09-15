Russia completes second phase of S-400 missiles delivery to Turkey

Moscow [Russia], Sept 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday said the second phase of delivery of S-400 air defence system components to Turkey has been completed.

The supply was made in accordance with the agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on improving the air defence capability of Turkey, the ministry said.

The first stage of such delivery took place in July despite strong opposition from the US and the deployment of the S-400 missiles is likely to begin in October, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

In 2017, Russia and Turkey finalised a deal to supply Ankara with two batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries.

In April last year, both parties agreed on early delivery of the weapon.

The S-400 air defence missile system is considered the most advanced of its kind in Russia, capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and a height of up to 30 kilometres. (ANI/Xinhua)

