Russia confirms 16,343 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia confirmed 16,343 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,554,309 cases, the federal response centre said Monday.



On Sunday, the daily tally of new cases was 18,233, on Saturday 19,751.

St. Petersburg had 1,341 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Moscow (which usually has the highest count of new cases) with 1,335, and the Moscow region with 1,180.

In the last 24 hours, 835 deaths of patients with COVID-19 and 24,037 recoveries across the country, the centre said. (ANI/Sputnik)

