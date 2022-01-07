Russia confirms 16,735 daily COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], January 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia has registered 16,735 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,06,18,035, the official monitoring and response centre said Friday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 787 to 3,14,604, while the number of recoveries increased by 22,035 to 96,45,712.



Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,694 new cases, taking its total to 2,046,700. Saint Petersburg followed with 1,291 new cases.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 62.6 per cent, data released on Thursday showed.

Over 79 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a vaccine and over 75 million of them had been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

