Russia confirms 183,103 new COVID-19 cases, 669 deaths

Moscow [Russia], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 165,643 the day before, and 669 deaths, the federal response centre said on Wednesday.

In addition, the response centre said that 20,178 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 0.03% decrease from the day before.

At the same time, 97,163 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response centre.

Moscow logged 11,521 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal. (ANI/Sputnik)

