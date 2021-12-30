Russia confirms 21,073 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 21,073 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,479,344 the federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 21,073 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,718 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.2%.



Moscow registered 2,661 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,532 new cases and the Moscow region with 977 new cases.

The response center reported 926 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 307,948.

In the same 24 hours, 43.004 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,423,227. (ANI/Sputnik)

