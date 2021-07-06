Russia confirms 23,378 new cases of COVID-19

Moscow (Russia) July 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 23,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 56,58,672, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 23,378 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,817 cases (12.1 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.41 per cent.



Moscow confirmed 5,498 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,536 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,869 cases.

The response center reported a new record of 737 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 1,39,316.

In the same 24 hours, 18,411 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,101,852. (ANI/Sputnik)

