Russia confirms 67,809 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 67,809 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 65,109 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,241,109, the federal response center said on Tuesday.



Moscow logged the highest tally of 18,935 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 9,722, and the Moscow region with 5,769 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 681 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 327,448.

In the same period, 26,404 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,071,740, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

