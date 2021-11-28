Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe.

"US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that the US pledges humanitarian crisis but it is yet to be clear when ... the (US will) free the assets," Tolo news quoted Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the foreign minister of the Russian Federation as saying.

According to the Afghani news portal, political analysts believe that Russia seeks to have good relations with the current Afghan government.



"The Russians wants to satisfy the Taliban for the sake of the security of Central Asia," said Mehdi Afzali, a political analyst.

"The US should respect the wish of the people and government of Afghanistan, which is to have good relations, instead of applying pressure," Tolo news quoted Aziz Mujadidi, a political analyst as saying.

The Islamic Emirate officials have not commented so far. However, the current government has been repeatedly calling for Afghan bank assets to be unlocked, Tolo news reported.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

