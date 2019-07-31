Representative Image
Russia declines invitation to international conference on Venezuela crisis

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:52 IST

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI): Russia will not participate in the international conference on the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela slated to be held in Peru's capital city of Lima on August 6, it's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"We have carefully analysed the goals and objectives of the organisers of the conference in Lima and discussed them with partners in Latin America and representatives of several other countries. As a result, the Russian side has a number of serious doubts," the Ministry said in a statement, as cited by Sputnik news agency.
The Ministry said that it was not convinced of the "correctness of approach which envisions the discussion of problems of democracy in Venezuela" without including the representatives of the Nicolas Maduro-led government.
It added that a single-day meeting with the stated participation of about 100 people is unlikely to agree on measures of real assistance in finding solutions to the problems that the country is facing.
"In view of the above, and after carefully weighing all the circumstances, we came to the conclusion that it would be advisable to refrain from participating in this event," the Ministry said.
The decision on the same was communicated to the Peruvian Foreign Ministry by the Russian charge d'affaires in Lima, the Ministry added.
Venezuela has been facing severe economic and political crisis for several months now.
Worsening the situation, the US had imposed multiple sanctions against Venezuela in a bid to force Maduro to step down. National Assembly leader Juan Guaido had proclaimed himself as the interim President of the nation amid protests against Maduro.
The US extended support to Guaido, calling for Maduro to either step down or hold fresh elections. Maduro has, however, stuck to his post while claiming to have the military's support.
Countries such as Russia, Turkey and China have backed Maduro while slamming external interference in the country. (ANI)

