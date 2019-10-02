Russia detains 64 North Korean poachers

Moscow [Russia], Oct 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian border guards have detained at least 64 North Koreans for illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Far East, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The FSB border department for Primorsky Krai stopped the poaching activities of 64 North Korean citizens on October 1 and 2 on four schooners in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan," the FSB said in a statement.

The border guards seized around six tonnes of illegally caught squid, over 600 kilograms of crab and three sharks from the poachers, as well as fishing gear.

During detention, five North Koreans were injured after border guards opened fire at one vessel over the poachers' disobedience.

"The injured have received necessary medical assistance," the FSB said. (Sputnik/ANI)

