Russia draws int'l community's attention to Sevastopol incident, accuses UK of "involvement" in naval drone attack

Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI): Russia on Saturday accused UK of "involvement" in naval drone attack Black and Baltic seas and said that it intends to draw the international community's attention towards Sevastopol incident.

"The Russian Side intends to draw the international community's attention, including at the United Nations Security Council, to a series of terrorist attacks committed against the Russian Federation in the Black and Baltic seas, highlighting the UK's involvement," said the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"On Saturday at 4.20 am, Kyiv carried out a terrorist attack against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roadsteads of the Sevastopol base. The attack involved nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous maritime drones," said the Russian Ministry of Defence.

"It should be emphasized that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were subjected to the terrorist attack are involved in ensuring the security of the 'grain corridor' as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," said MoD.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier claimed attacks on the city of Sevastopol were conducted under the guidance of British navy specialists.



"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of 73rd Marine Special Operations Center were carried out under the supervision of British specialists in the city of Ochakov, Mykolaiv region in Ukraine," added MoD.

Russia also accused representatives of the UK's navy of being involved in explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month.

"According to the available information, representatives of this unit from the British Navy were involved in plotting, organizing, and implementation of the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on 26 September this year to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," said MoD.

However, The United Kingdom said Russia is "peddling false claims of an epic scale" Saturday, in response to Moscow's claim that Britain helped Ukraine plan drone attacks on a Crimean port city.

"To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," the UK's Ministry of Defence said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, according to the Russian MoD, Russia suspended its participation in an UN-brokered grain deal viewed as key to addressing the global food shortage. (ANI)

