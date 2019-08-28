Russia expresses concern on rhetorics used by India and Pak over using nuclear weapons

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok next week, Russia on Wednesday expressed concern over the escalated tensions between two nuclear power--India and Pakistan.

Maintaining that "rhetoric has grown" in India and Pakistan regarding Jammu and Kashmir's reorganisation, Russia expressed hope that the situation would not lead to escalation of tension between both the countries.

Roman Babushkin, minister counsellor and deputy chief of the mission said that both countries should resort to dialogue and defuse the tension through political diplomacy.

Responding to Defence minister Rajnath Singh's remark that India will relook at its no-first policy pertaining to use of nuclear power, Babushkin said, "Both countries are non-official nuclear powers. And that makes us more concerned about the situation. It's a domestic matter of India. Rhetoric has grown from both sides, we hope it would not lead to real escalation. We hope it can resolve through political diplomacy and dialogue. We are providing dialogue on platforms like Shanghai Cooperation and BRICS."

Meanwhile, responding to a query from ANI on Russia's stand on stripping Kashmir of its special status, Nikolay Kudasev, Russian Ambassador said, "The position is crystal clear and it's a sovereign issue. Pakistan and India have to resolve it through dialogue."

Adding to this, Babushkin said, "Russia has no role to play in India- Pakistan dispute. Unless both of you ask for mediation. At the close door event at UN Security Council, we reiterated that Kashmir is an internal issue of India."

The heightened tensions between India and its neighbour over Kashmir, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has threatened nuclear war against Indian on the issue of Kashmir. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has maintained that India can reconsider its policy of no first use of using nuclear weapon policy.

Amid the reports pouring in from international media citing clampdown in the valley by the government, Russia clarified its stand yet again. "The situation is domestic and it is up to Indian government to decide on it as to how to make situation calm, peaceful for sake of local people," stated the minister counsellor.

As for India-China, apparent standoff at the UNSC over Kashmir and Indian government's reiteration of Aksai Chin as an integral part of India, Russia called for dialogue to defuse tensions.

"Territorial issues are complicated. We have many international laws regarding these. We prefer to resolve these issues by political-diplomatic ways and through dialogues. This is also relevant for China and Vietnam claim over the South China Sea. I believe trilateral meetings of RIC (Russia, India and China) group would ensure more cooperation," said the deputy chief of mission.

While maintaining that Kashmir is a bilateral issue, Russia hopes that India would play a positive role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan.

"India is an important player. Involvement of regional countries like India would be crucial for a stable situation in Afghanistan. We know how large Indian contributions are in Afghanistan and that should be taken in to account. India is part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. It is our shared priority to look out for stability in Afghanistan by extending socio-economic systems," said Babushkin. (ANI)

