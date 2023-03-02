Russia FM Sergey Lavrov calls for reforms in UNSC

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, said that this is high time to reform the United Nations Security Council.

"...It is high time to reform the UN Security Council," Lavrov said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

"..We do not feel isolated. The West is isolating itself now. If the West is so democratic then why can't they apply democratic principles internationally?, Russian FM Lavrov said in Delhi.



"....It is in the UN charter that every state must adhere to the sovereignty & territorial integrity of any other state," he further stated.

Lavrov also said that according to the West, this invasion of Ukraine reflects the reaction to the war that the Western prepared for many years, which is why it was arming the Ukrainian regime.

While addressing the presser, Lavrov said that the West refused to include Russia's proposal on the need for an investigation of Nord Stream blasts in the G20 final declaration, according to Sputnik News Agency.

"They [Western countries] also refused to accept another fact in this context, which reflects the events that have taken place since then. I am referring to the terrorist act against the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Our proposal to include in the document the need for an impartial and honest investigation was categorically rejected by our Western partners," Lavrov said.

The minister added that the West insisted on reproducing the same text that was adopted last year with mentioning the situation in Ukraine.

"The West insisted on reproducing the text on the situation around Ukraine, which was agreed at the G20 summit last year in Bali, completely ignoring our arguments that a lot of events have happened since then, including the sincere confessions of Mrs. [ex-German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, Mr. [former French President Francois] Hollande, Mr. [ex-Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko, and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky himself that none of them was going to fulfill the Minsk agreements and the purpose of signing the Minsk agreements from the point of view of Western interests was to gain time to pump Ukraine with weapons and prepare it for war against Russia, " Sputnik quoted Lavrov saying.

He also said that the final declaration couldn't be agreed upon due to a dispute between G20 members on the Ukraine conflict.

The participants of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi agreed that the African Union should become a permanent member of the G20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. (ANI)