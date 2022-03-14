Russia has right to take its own decisions: China on Moscow listing Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country

Beijing [China], March 14 (ANI): After Russia included Taiwan in a list of "unfriendly" nations, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "has the right to make its own decisions."

On March 7, Russia approved a list of countries and territories that are 'unfriendly' with Moscow and has imposed sanctions against the country after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The list included the UK, Canada, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, and Taiwan.



During a press conference on Thursday, Zhao said: "Russia as a sovereign state has the right to make its own decisions."

The Russian government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles.

The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency). (ANI)

