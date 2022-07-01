Russia in talks with EU on issue of goods transit to Kaliningrad: Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow [Russia], July 1 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday Moscow is currently in talks with the European Union on the issue of goods transit to its exclave of Kaliningrad through Lithuania, while also working on a package of retaliatory measures to be introduced if the problem is not solved.

"After all, we have a certain dialogue with the European Union. And we have conveyed our concerns [to the bloc]. I believe we have been able to explain to them that the decisions Lithuania has insisted on will result in serious costs not only for Lithuania, but also for the EU. According to public statements made by representatives of the European Commission, this signal has reached the addressee and it has become concerned over the problem," Sputnik was quoted Grushko as saying.

Despite this fact, Moscow is still working on a package of retaliatory countermeasures, the deputy foreign minister added.

"I think that, to date, resources for a solution have not yet been exhausted, but a ball is on the side of the EU and Lithuania. However, I would like to emphasize once again that we are ready for any scenario," Grushko said.



Earlier, media reports had said the transit of goods from Russia to its Kaliningrad enclave via Lithuania may resume in a few days thanks to a compromise between Vilnius and the European Union.

EU officials are conducting talks to remove the Kaliningrad region from sanctions. The agreement could be made in early July, Sputnik reported citing a news agency.

Last week, Russia had lodged a strong protest to EU Ambassador in Moscow Markus Ederer in connection with the extension of sanctions to cargo transit to the Kaliningrad region.

The EU diplomat was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry in connection with Lithuania's decision to ban rail cargo transit to the Russian exclave.

"The EU representative was strongly protested in connection with the extension of unilateral anti-Russian restrictions to cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian territory. It was indicated that such actions that violate the relevant legal and political obligations of the European Union and lead to an escalation of tension are inadmissible," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

