Russia increases military co-operation with Indonesia

Moscow [Russia], December 14 (ANI/ Sputnik): Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a series of high-level consultations with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, during which both sides explored ways of expanding military and military-technical cooperation between the countries, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of military departments, special services, financial monitoring services, law enforcement agencies, and ministries of justice of the two countries.

"The parties identified ways to expand military and military-technical cooperation, as well as collaboration on legal and regulatory issues and ensuring international information security," the council said in a statement.



The parties considered the prospects for cooperation in combating drug trafficking and organised crime, as well as countering terrorism. The issues of combating the laundering of the proceeds of crime and terrorism were also discussed.

The officials also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and other issues of mutual interest.

"The delegations noted their firm commitment to the comprehensive deepening of Russian-Indonesian relations," the council added in the statement.

On Monday, Patrushev also met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. They discussed issues of Russian-Indonesian bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in multilateral formats, including the G20 and ASEAN.

Following the high-level consultations, Russia and Indonesia are expected to sign a new strategic partnership declaration in 2022, the parties said in a joint statement. (ANI/ Sputnik)

