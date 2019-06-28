RIC leaders met on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday.
Russia, India, China laying foundations for indivisible security architecture in Eurasia: Putin

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:04 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): India, Russia and China are laying the foundations for indivisible security architecture in Eurasia by jointly working on efforts to combat terror threat, extremism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
At the meeting with the RIC leaders held on the sidelines of G20 summit here, Putin said, "Russia, India and China are jointly working for stronger global stability, combatting the terrorist threat, extremism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, and thus are laying the foundation for equal and indivisible security architecture in Eurasia."
Putin added that the cooperation between the three countries could become an example of a fair world order that "rejects protectionism" and "illegitimate sanctions".
"In a broader context, our cooperation in the RIC format could become a model for establishing an up-to-date, just and multipolar world order that rejects protectionism, the policy of unilateral actions and illegitimate sanctions," he added.
The Russia leader stressed that the three countries could "jointly advocate greater authority of the World Trade Organisation and the preservation of its role as a universal entity regulating international trade."
In his turn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the meeting that he was sure of getting China and Russia's support in his proposal of organising a global conference on terrorism.
"The Prime Minister said that terrorism is something that is a global challenge, it must be combated by all, he recalled that he has proposed to many world leaders that there should be an international conference on terrorism and he was sure that China and Russia would support it," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told media after the RIC meeting.
The three leaders also agreed that it is important to maintain the trend of globalisation and a free rule-based trading system.
"All three leaders agreed that in an era of economic and global change, it's important to maintain the trend of globalization, a free rule-based trading system, to oppose the tendency towards protectionism," Gokhale added.
Political, economic and security situations around the world were also discussed in their meeting. "As the emerging economies, it is very necessary for us to discuss political economic and security situations of the world," said Modi, in presence of Xi and Putin.
The three leaders will next meet in September, this year in the Russian city of Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum. (ANI)

