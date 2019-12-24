Russia indicates strategic partnership with China not to come in way of BrahMos missile export

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Russia on Monday indicated that its strategic partnership with China would not come in the way of the export of BrahMos missiles to other countries, and also informed that New Delhi and Moscow are in touch with a dozen countries across the world for the export of the missile.

Responding to a question as to whether China could create a hindrance in the export of Brahmos -- jointly developed by India and Russia - to countries like the Philippines, Russia's deputy Ambassador to India Roman Babushkin said, "Russia's relation with China and India are strategic by nature, and are independent of one another. This is the basic principle of Russia's foreign policy."

"We don't have any military alliance with China and we don't intend to have any," he added.

The statement comes days after the Philippines said it will sign a contract with India in the first or second quarter of next year for two batteries of supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles.

BrahMos is the world's fastest medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile and is capable of carrying warheads weighing 200 to 300 kilograms. It has been developed as a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

BrahMos is in service with all the three services -- the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. (ANI)

