Russia lodges protest with US over 'possible collision' in South China Sea

Moscow [Russia], Jun 7 (ANI): The Russian Pacific Fleet on Friday claimed that the USS Chancellorsville "suddenly changed its course" and "crossed the path" of Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov in the disputed South China Sea.

Moscow has since lodged a protest with the United States over the "possible collision," according to Sputnik.

"Today, at 6:35 am Moscow time (3:35 GMT) while the Russian sea detachment of the Pacific Fleet moved along with the US carrier attack group, the USS Chancellorsville suddenly changed its course and crossed the path of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov just 50 metres away from the ship," the Russian news agency quoted a statement issued by the fleet as saying.

The Russian team had to perform "an urgent manoeuvering" to dodge a mishap. (ANI)

