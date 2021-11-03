Russia logs 40,443 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,008 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,633,643, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 40,443 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,452 cases (8.5 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.47 per cent.



Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,827 infections, up from 5,736 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,269 cases, up from 3,066, and the Moscow region with 2,744 cases, down from 2,893.

The response center reported a new record of 1,189 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,178 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 242,060.

In the same 24 hours, 32,807 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 30,905 the day before, bringing the total to 7,445,438. (ANI/Sputnik)

