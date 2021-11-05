Russia logs 40,735 new COVID-19 cases, 1,192 deaths in last 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], November 5 (ANI): Russia recorded 40,735 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative total of the cases to 8,714,595, reported Sputnik citing the Federal Response Centre on Friday.

"Over the past day, 40,735 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,793 cases (9.3 per cent) without clinical symptoms," Sputnik reported quoting the centre as saying.

Total of 40,217 cases were reported a day before. The rate of increase in the number of cases is reported to be 0.47 per cent.



The capital city of Moscow reported the highest number of new infections with 6,407 new additions to the tally. Following the capital, the next highest number of cases were reported in St. Petersburg with 3,363 cases.

1,192 new fatalities were reported mounting the death toll to 244,447, reported Sputnik citing the response centre.

The number of discharged patients from the hospitals in the country stood at 28,605 in the last 24 hours taking up the tally of total recoveries to 7,505,971.

The country's herd immunity is reported to have reached 48 per cent as against 46.8 per cent a week ago, according to the centre.

The centre further informed that the number of people receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 60,004,358 as of Friday, while the fully vaccinated people are 57,256,745, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

